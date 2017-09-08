TMA Lifts Ban On Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah

The six-month ban slapped on the Tema West Member of Parliament and the Deputy Minister for Trade, Carlos Ahenkorah, by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, has been lifted.



This comes after the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) appealed the ban.



Mr Ahenkora was suspended after he attacked a TMA engineer who was supervising the flattening of unauthorised structures erected on the shoulders of a road in Tema.



The TMA had ordered the engineer to pull down the structures because they were hindering movement and traffic along the stretch.



Mr Ahenkorah stormed the place where the demolition was about to be carried out and allegedly attacked the engineer and prevented the workers from going ahead with the demolition exercise.



Mr Ahenkorah’s actions led to the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the TMA under the Chairmanship of the presiding member, Richard Fiadomor, suspending him from the assembly.

-Classfmonline