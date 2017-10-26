Titus-Glover Honours Party Elders

Titus-Glover together with Hon. Henry Quarty, Deputy Interior Minister presenting to Mr. Theophilus Adjetey Larbie

THE MEMBER of Parliament for (MP) or Tema East Constituency in Greater Accra, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover has rewarded six elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema for their significant contributions to the development of the party.

Names of the awardees include, Mr Samuel Evans Ashong Narh; former MP for Tema East and Mayor of Tema, Madam Gladys Naa Ashorkor L Duadan; former Constituency Women Organizer, Lawyer Abraham Osei Aidoo; former Tema West MP and Mr. Ishmael Ashittey; Greater Accra Regional Minister and former MP for Tema East.

The remaining elders are Mr. Theophilus Adjetey Larbie, Baffour Anim Addo, both founding fathers of the party and chairmen in the Tema East Constituency respectively.

Some of the awardees were given cloth and an amount of GH₵2, 000 for their unflinching support to the NPP.

The MP who doubles as Deputy Minister of Transport also commissioned an ultramodern office complex for the Tema East Constituency of the party.

Estimated at a cost of GH₵50, 000, the fully furnished office including electrical appliance was funded by the MP as part of his contribution to the development of the party in the constituency.

Speaking during the ceremony, the MP explained that the honoured personalities devoted their time and resources to build the Danquah, Dombo and Busia Tradition at their peril in Tema, hence the need to be recognised.

Titus-Glover expressed optimism that the rewarding the elders and founding members of the party will inspire the youth in NPP to also sacrifice for the party.

Touching on the construction and opening of an office complex for the party, the MP said the office was opened to make the NPP more visible and to also serve as an administrative point for party people and all those who may want to register to become members of the party.

He tasked the constituency executives to recruit more people into the party and organize them to win more parliamentary and presidential votes for the NPP.

The MP assured the constituents that he would make himself available to interact with them regularly to brief them on developments going on in the constituency for them to give their support.

For his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister applauded the MP for his kind support to the party and rewarding founding members of the party in Tema and national in general.

He believed that rewarding people for their hard work is a step in the right direction, describing the awardees as pillars of NPP in Tema.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema-Newtown