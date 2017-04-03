They say before it became tit for tat, it began as tip for tap. Today some have labelled the cyclical post-election violence in the motherland by congresspeople in general and some miscreant ɔsonomma as tit for tat. It’s become blow for blow, a stimulus response interface in which tit attracts or triggers tat.

Others say, maybe, even an eye for an eye. But surely, it is not equalisation when people succeed in chasing out of office he who is to protect.

So you seize my toilet I seize your toilet has now graduated to you secured them so you cannot secure us. Maybe not quite that, though, It seems like ɔsonomma invoking the congresspeople’s ‘we no go sit down make you cheat us everyday’ chant of the false revolutionary days.

For almost two score and eight continuous years, congresspeople reigned, the greater part of that period, with terror, appropriating everything of the motherland as private property belonging to their persons. Come 2000 elections, tables turned and the motherland was freed from the congress corrupt grip. Some ɔsonomma grass-rooters felt freedom meant freeing all publicly owned assets from the congress monopoly grip.

The emphasis was on positions and facilities, including all kinds of tolling (it could be toilet, market or bridge) points.

In the old congress days, the only thing congresspeople seem to have created in their loot and share enterprise appeared to be NADMO. Others were their own party unit branches of CDR and Mobisqaud apparatuses. If you happened to have been enlisted in one of them, you were paid with other people’s hard earned tax money at the end of each month for no work done.

Eager to sanitise a tattered economy, the ɔsonomma economic team scrapped all that nonsense of leakage from the consolidated fund: people on government payroll who did nothing to earn a salary.

Indeed plugging such leakages was one of the strategies that enabled ɔsonomma to move the motherland economy from an embarrassing HIPC to lower middle income within eight years.

When congresspeople rigged the 2008 elections, the looting by seizure floodgates opened again. They raided NHIS, school feeding, MMT and LEAP jobs, along with all other public institutions as their personal property. They filled as many public positions as they could sack people from. In other cases, they would recruit the unqualified.

For institutions like NHIS which runs viably everywhere in this our world with lean staff, they created personnel openings which have put the scheme in salary paying stress. I am personally offended by the kayayee fee, whatever they want to call it.

Thus far, I see these congress actions of create loot and share with sharp teethed babies biting disproportionately huge chunks off the national cake, not as tip or tit.

They are actions that need correction to set the motherland on a clear path of accelerated sustainable development.

When congresspeople steal, they suspect others will do same. After stealing elections in 1992 and 1996, they were caught off guard in 2000 when they lost. And when ɔsonomma won in 2004, they accused that party of stealing. They had been stealing state cars from December 31, 1981. They stole all the Peugeots, Datsun Stanzas, Ladas and Nivas Limann procured.

They proceeded to steal more in 2001. So in 2009, they thought members of the exiting government would also steal state vehicles.

That is how they came about seizing vehicles anytime, including midnight and thereafter, anywhere (church premises, homes, wherever) and anyhow including physically forcibly wrenching keys from people’s hands. You can see from the exposure of their stealing ways as unfolding right now. Because they are thieves, they think everyone else is a thief.

It is not to say I cannot imagine ɔsonomma who may not be that pleased with their septuagenarian pilot ordering no new cars to be bought. If they were to buy them now, those vehicles would have matured for legitimate take-away goodie four years from now.

All the same, they can still hope for that because if they succeed in staying eight years or beyond, there would be room somewhere along the road for the retirement compensation with vehicle.

That being or not being the case, you my compatriots still might want to see it all as a case of ampɛbrɛ congresspeople seeking aggressively, at all times, to live lavishly off the state.

On the other hand, the patriot ɔsonomma want to push hard against the congresspeople’s public purse raid by seeking transformation of their ampɛbrɛ attitude and find some other life.

I don’t think that’s as much a tip for tap or tit for tat. It seems more of ɔsonomma determined to protect the motherland’s resources from raiding by the congresspeople.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh