 Tiote’s Son Wears ‘RIP Daddy’

Heartbreaking pictures shows Cheick Tiote’s son Rafael wearing Newcastle shirt with ‘RIP Daddy’ on its back after star’s tragic death

Cheick Tiote’s young son has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late father by posing for a picture in a Newcastle United shirt with the words ‘RIP Daddy’ printed on the back.

Three-year-old Rafael was born to the midfielder and partner Nikki Mpofu during Tiote’s six-and-a-half-year stay on Tyneside.

And following the tragic news of his dad’s passing on Monday, the youngster and his family visited St James’ Park to collect the special shirt.