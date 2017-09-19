Times Saga: We’ll Protect MD From Irate Staff – Board

The governing board of the New Times Corporation has pledged to protect the Managing Director of the corporation Carol Annan from the irate workers there.

“We have a responsibility as the board of the [New Times Corporation] to ensure that she is not put in harm’s way and we will ensure her safety and security if they have to converge there tomorrow,” assured a member of the board Tanko Zakaria Tuesday September 19, 2017 on Starr Today.

The assurance comes as aggrieved staff of the Corporation declared the embattled MD of the firm, Carol Annang, a Persona non grata.

Some of the workers have turned themselves into security guards to prevent Ms. Annan from accessing the premises of the state publishing firm because they no longer recognise her as the MD of the corporation.

They locked out Management from its Offices in protest over alleged mismanagement and poor conditions of service among other concerns. The lockout was swiftly condemned by the board of the company who described it as unwarranted, unfortunate and illegal.

The leader of the aggrieved workers of the New Times Corporation, Diana Bosuh, said they will not allow the MD into the premises.

“We heard on air yesterday that she is coming back to work today so we are here to ensure that the former Managing director doesn’t enter the premises today because we are not ready to work with her..we the workers are working as advised by our leaders but we cannot work with her,” she told Starr News.

Meanwhile, a labor expert has lashed out at the workers for their approach in registering their displeasure at the conduct of management. Mohammed Affum told Starr News the workers must formerly send their concerns to the National Media Commission to seek redress.

-Starrfmonline