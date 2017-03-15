Timber Logs Flattens 2 Cars… At Sofoline Interchange

The timber logs lying on the cars at Sofoline in Kumasi

Two cars were completely destroyed after huge timber logs fell heavily on them at Sofoline in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The logs were firmly tied with chains on the truck, but they got damaged when the driver of the truck was on top speed on the Sofoline Interchange.

The logs landed heavily on a Suzuki Vitara and a taxi, which had been parked on the shoulders of the road.

There were concerns that some people had been trapped and killed by timber which flattened the two cars.

Luckily, no deaths were recorded, as there were no occupants in the two damaged vehicles as speculated by people at the accident scene.

The driver of the truck, which was conveying the timber, according to reports, sustained some injuries and was rushed to hospital by onlookers for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said a truck was coming from the Kwadaso Area at top speed around 11:30am on Tuesday.

Upon reaching the Sofoline Interchange, the driver moved towards the Patase area, but suddenly the chains that were tied to the timber logs got damaged.

Some of the women that rushed to the scene were seen shedding tears for people they claimed had been trapped and killed by the timber.

The accident caused vehicular traffic on the busy road to the displeasure of the motorists.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi