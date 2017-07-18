Tigo Wins Best Internal Communications Campaign

Some employees of Tigo display the awards

Tigo Ghana has been declared winners of the prestigious African Excellence Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa on June 29, 2017.

This year, the telecom company won the Best Internal Communications campaign, and were also runners up for the Crises Communication category and Recruitment campaign.

The Internal Campaign, Tigo Business Month – ‘1 Lead Per Staff’ Campaign sought to create employee advocacy for the Enterprise Unit of the company by increasing product and service awareness among staff.

Every employee was urged to identify a potential client and close a sale in order to earn a weekend stay for two at the most luxurious hotel in the Eastern Region of Ghana, plus a 30% commission on the sale.

Through various internal communication channels and initiatives, the campaign exceeded its monetary target and among other successes increased employee knowledge and ambassadorship by close to 60% at the end of the campaign period.

Speaking on the team’s outstanding achievements, Director for Corporate Affairs, Gifty Bingley said, “We are thrilled to receive this award, and thank the Ghana Leadership Team and our colleagues from Tigo Business for their collaborative support.”

Driven by the Internal Communications Manager for Tigo, Alex Offei-Lartey was thrilled to pick up the award.

Congratulating the team on the award, the CEO for Tigo Ghana, Roshi Motman, commended the team’s contribution to the growth of Tigo Business, saying, “True and lasting business growth begins from within – well done to all the teams for achieving these excellent results.”

The African Excellence Awards was created to honour the most outstanding achievement of communications and HR professionals in their field.

Winners were evaluated on the innovation, implementation, strategy and impact of the projects submitted.

In 2016, Tigo won Best Communications Team.

The awards are part of a worldwide implementation of Excellence Awards, which were rolled out in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America simultaneously.