Tigo Offers Region Specific Products

Efuwa Quansah

Following several investments to expand and improve voice clarity and high speed internet connection, Tigo, the CIMG Telecom Operator of the Year, has launched a regional campaign that will segment the market and provide specific products and services for the regions across Ghana.

Talk Talk is for the Volta and Eastern regions and includes free calls after paying for just one minute.

Bonkomo provides free calls from 6am to 6pm and 50MB data daily for seven days at just GHS3 to customers in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The Central and Western Regions have Sankofa, which gives customers free calls and data for 30 days from 6am to 12 noon and a special 50 percent discount on data packs after seven days.

The Brong Ahafo and Northern, Upper East and Western Regions have free calls to both Tigo and non-Tigo numbers between 12 midnight and 6am after paying for just the first 5 minutes.

For all new Tigo customers in the Greater Accra region, they get 3 times bonus on all weekly and monthly data bundles for 90 days in a product called Agbo.

Commenting on the regional approach to developing the products, the Director for Strategy, Efuwa Quansah, said the segmentation was in response to two things- massive investments across the country to improve on network quality including high speed internet connection and a research done on the changing patterns and behavior of customers.

“Our deep dive into the regions shows various behavior patterns that make them unique. In developing these products, we considered the local heritage, economic and lifestyle activities,” she said.

A business desk report