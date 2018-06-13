‘Tiger Eye PI Framed Me Up’

Agordjor. INSET: Acquah

Implicated Protocol Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Patrick Kweku Agordjor, who surfaced in the Tiger Eye PI documentary is beside himself with rage, and has threatened legal action against the investigative team.

To the NSA official, his involvement in the saga was a clear case of entrapment and a set-up by Joshua Acquah, a former employee of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The victim told this writer that two months ago, Acquah called to plead with him to receive on his behalf an amount of money a friend was offering him to secure a visa and travel abroad.

He said he readily agreed to co-operate and Acquah and his friend eventually met him at his office where he was given GHC1,000 as visa fee for Acquah to hold in trust for him.

According to Agordjor, few minutes later, Acquah came back for the said amount with the excuse that it was a calculated plan to get the money for his personal use.

He disclosed that he gave the money back to Acquah, who left his office and never returned.

Worried Agordjor expressed shock about the development, and has promised to prove his innocence, by taking the matter up.

He said “I was shocked when I was told my name was mentioned last Wednesday in the Anas documentary as having received GHC1,000 bribe to secure visa for someone I never knew.

“I want to state categorically that the impression being created is false and there is no iota of truth in it. It is an attempt by Joshua Acquah to tarnish my image and also create the impression in the minds of the public that I am a corrupt public servant.

“I am not taking it lightly, it is defamatory and I am bent on taking legal action against the team,” said Agordjor.

In like manner, NSA Public Relations Manager, Frederica Mensah-Davies has accused Joshua Acquah of same entrapment aimed at subjecting officials to public ridicule.