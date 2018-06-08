Tic Meets fans, music stakeholders Today

Tic

Hiplife artiste Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known in the hiplife music scene as Tic, will hold an event today dubbed ‘Tic200 Fans Connekt’ to interact with his fans and a section of the music stakeholders at the Fire Fly in Accra.

During the event, Tic will invite opinions and suggestions from his fans and stakeholders on how to improve his brand and artistry.

The event, which is organised by Tic’s record label, – TNR Music and New Era Entertainment- with sponsorship from Gennex Pizza and Steven Films, is free and will be the maiden edition of series of activates to be held at different venues across the country.

The event will be climaxed with a cocktail party.

Tic, formerly known as Tic Tac, began his music career while a secondary school student in Accra in 1997 with a group called Natty Strangers along with his best friend Bessem Bikhazi (famously known as Cold Sweat).

In 1999, Tic Tac released his maiden solo album, ‘Philomena’, which became an instant hit on the music scene.

‘Menka Bio’, a single from Tic Tac’s third album, ‘Masem’, topped the Ghana music chart for 22 consecutive weeks in 2002-2003, which was a record at the time.

He has performed internationally with artistes such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man and Buju Banton.

The video for Tic Tac’s 2006 single ‘Kangaroo’ was directed by Gil Green and reached the top of the MTV Base Africa charts.

The launch of his fourth album, ‘Wope’, was one of the largest ever in Ghana. ‘Wope’ was groundbreaking for the hiplife genre, in that it featured several major international stars, including Freddy Meiway from La Côte d’Ivoire on the title track and Tony Tetuila of Nigeria on ‘Fefe N’efe,’ which sampled Fela Kuti.

His fifth album, ‘Accra Connection’, featured collaborations with Sway DaSafo, Rhian Benson, D’Banj, and JJC.

His latest single, ‘Pene Ma Me’, which featured Kidi, topped iTunes top 100 charts immediately it was released.