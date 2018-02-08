Thrills At Seven Great Princes Games

Yvette Brown – Assistant Director

Pupils of Seven Great Princes yesterday typified the proverbial “All work and no play…” on day two of its sports festival at the Azumah Nelson Complex, Kaneshie.

Sheer brilliance and sportsmanship characterized disciplines like athletics, volleyball, table tennis, tug-of-war, handball and soccer by the school’s two branches- Latebiokorshie and Dansoman.

Similarly, chess, oware, ludo, squash and basketball produced interesting results in the indoor category to set up an expected great final tomorrow.

The three-day annual competition is aimed at scouting for talents for national cause as well as promoting healthy lifestyle among the children.

Afro pop star Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, a former pupil of the school is expected to perform tomorrow to lower the curtain at the Dansoman branch, and also to commission its multi-purpose sports complex.

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan and Eric Amoah, former table tennis star benefited from the annual sporting event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum