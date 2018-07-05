Thrills @ Despite Group Health Fair

Gifty Osei performing on stage

This year’s edition of an annual health fair dubbed ‘Despite & Special Health Fair’ was held in Accra last Saturday at the El-Wak Stadium.

Thousands of people from Accra, Kumasi, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Cape Coast, Winneba and other parts of the country travelled all the way to the El-Wak Stadium to participate in the health fair which lasted for over eight hours.

The participants donated blood and underwent breast cancer screening, prostate examination, blood pressure test, among others.

The staff of Despite Group, operators of Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and UTV, set an example for the public by donating blood themselves.

The health fair, which was organised by the Despite Group of Companies, in collaboration with Special Ice Group, formed part of the corporate social responsibilities of the two companies to promote healthy living among Ghanaians.

Artistes such as Guru, Article Wan, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Bisa Kdei, Kurl Songx, Lady Ophelia, among others, performed to keep the large crowd of participants entertained.

Items such as gas stoves, blenders, television sets and mobile phones by the kind courtesy of Hisense and Electroland were presented to those who donated blood.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Gifty Osei, who also performed at the event, urged Ghanaians to always donate blood to save more lives in the country.

She disclosed that her upcoming show dubbed ‘Ubufakazi’ will be launched on October 25 at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

By Stella Bigson