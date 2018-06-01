Three Operation Vanguard Soldiers Suspended For Bribery

The Ghana Armed Forces has suspended three soldiers with the anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard.

The soldiers are reported to have connived with certain individuals to extort monies from illegal miners.

A statement from the military said the accused officers have been placed under arrest while investigations continue into their conduct.

“Detailed investigations are being conducted into the case and stern disciplinary action would be taken against them if found culpable,” portions of the statement read.

The statement added: “The Military High Command wishes to assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone such unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“In the meantime, personnel on Operation Vanguard would continue to perform their assigned tasks to ensure that the mandate is achieved.”

The Operation Vanguard task force was set up last year by government to help fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The taskforce has impounded a total of one hundred and One (101) varied weapons and 2,347 ammunition from galamsey sites since July 2017.

Most of these weapons were illegally acquired by the miners. Squadron Leader Robison Omane-Agyei, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Operation Vanguard Taskforce revealed this while speaking at a stakeholder’s forum at Akyem Osino in the Eastern region organized by Media Coalition against Galamsey.

According to him, the task force has seized a total of 548 excavators out of which 215 have been confiscated and handed over to various district Assemblies for use by Court and others, demobilized.

Also, 1,447 Water pumping machines have been impounded. Additionally, the Operation Vanguard Taskforce has impounded 79 Vehicles, 71 motorbikes and 5271 Shanfai machines from the galamsey mining sites nationwide.

-Starrfmonline