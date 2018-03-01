Three Arrested Over Koforidua Robbery Incidents

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, says three persons have been arrested for their alleged roles in three separate robbery incidents by a gang of 4 armed men in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, he said the arrest was made after an identification parade, during which the three were identified by eight victims of the robberies.

“We have arrested the three of those most wanted and notorious armed robbers who are in our custody now. On Tuesday we conducted an ID parade and almost all eight victims identified them as the persons who attacked them,” he said.

He says the victims and other members of the public are assisting the police with further information to enable them prosecute the suspects.

He mentioned that in their attempt to make the people of Koforidua safe, they have divided the municipality into four zones for quick responses. He says they have intensified their intelligence based systems.

“we have zoned the municipality into four zones, recently the police administration gave us three additional vehicles for operational purpose and in addition to the vehicles we have now, we have been able to zone the municipality, so that at any point in time, based on the where the robbery is, we can quickly respond to the crime scene,” he said.

During the three separate robberies by the armed gang of four, victims were subjected to severe beatings, during which a family were robbed of their wedding rings, television sets, jewellery, laptops, footwear, clothes and foodstuffs.

‘We’re ready to die’

Despite these attacks some of which have also been recorded in Accra and Tema, the Director of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Akufo Dampare has said although his outfit is logistically deficient, they are ready to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dampare also noted that the support of the citizens will go a long way to help the Police Service combat the increasing rate of crime in the country.

“We want to give them [citizens] the assurance that we will go every length, including losing our lives to make them safe. We understand that we are not there yet, in terms of the full complement of our equipment. We also understand that over the years, government after government has made an attempt to bring us to a particular level in terms of equipment,” he said.

-Citifmonline