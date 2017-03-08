Thousands Attend YFM Area Code Jam

Shatta Wale

Last Saturday, the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra came alive when some selected top hiplife and dancehall music icons thrilled music fans at the 2017 edition of the ‘YFM Area Code Jam’ concert.

The event which was organised by YFM and sponsored by Guinness Ghana attracted thousands of music fans from all walks of life.

Indeed, all the artistes who performed at the event virtually sent the enthusiastic patrons into frenzy when they took the stage in turns. Their performances kept the audience on their feet, singing and dancing along.

The event witnessed groundbreaking performances from hiplife and dancehall heavyweight such as Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, Tee Phlow, Jupitar, Shegah and a host of others.

Yaa Pono, Shatta Wale, Jupitar and Kofi Kinaata performed excellently on the night as they managed to thrill music fans who attended the show to their satisfaction.

Shatta Wale’s delivery was extraordinary on that night. It was quite a spectacle as Shatta Wale treated the excited fans to some serious dance moves on stage.

The dancehall star had a very strong stage presence and was cheered on all the way through his display.

Jupitar who was at his best sang and danced as he worked the crowd into frenzy. Another impressive personality during the concert was Kofi Kinaata, who turned up with an exciting performance.

He delighted music fans with some of his hit songs which were etched on the hearts of many Ghanaians. He set the whole venue on fire with his unique style of delivery.

The night would have been incomplete without Yaa Pono, Shegeh and Tee Phlow. They all gave a good account of themselves on stage during their performances.

The ‘Area Codes Jam’ is most popular among neighbourhoods, especially as the area that hosts it is determined by an on-air poll. The next area to host it will be decided by the public on YFM.

By George Clifford Owusu