The GUTA Ultimatum

The now common mongoloid faces in retail business in especially Accra’s business district points at the extent to which our laws regarding such engagements are being breached.

It was not surprising therefore when the leadership of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) raised a red flag over the unlawful phenomenon. Today non-Ghanaians are engaged in various segments of retail trade and with their stronger muscles gradually edging out their local counterparts.

It is for a purpose that the laws of the land earmarked this aspect of business for indigenous Ghanaians leaving the bigger ones requiring a large capital outlay for foreigners.

We have, however, over the years folded our arms and in some instances supported the foreigners in their invasive mission. Should the phenomenon continue unabated, it would not be long when we would have foreigners selling vegetables in the markets.

We need to take a trip to foreign lands, even our ECOWAS neighbours, and we would appreciate the protection rendered to local businesses in the retail category.

We are not being xenophobic, but simply protective of our small businesses as by law established. We pray not to be misconstrued because we think that it is not an option to be indifferent to the call by GUTA for government’s intervention in a matter which by all standards has blossomed to a dangerous level.

Apart from peasant farming, retail business is one occupation with a large number of Ghanaians partaking in it. If this is a fact and against the backdrop of the reality of a near intractable challenge of unemployment record, it stands to reason that all must gird their loins and protect this means of livelihood of many Ghanaians.

We have countless Ghanaians in foreign lands seeking greener pastures. It would be unwise therefore to demand the ouster of foreigners from our country. We have laws of our land as do countries hosting our compatriots. When these statutes are breached the way we are witnessing them here, we have every cause to stand up in protest. Our compatriots in other lands dare not breach local laws lest they are deported almost immediately.

The GUTA membership have served notice of withholding their VAT returns if their demand that the law regarding retail trading be implemented to the letter. While we are unable to begrudge them their right to protest in whatever they deem appropriate, we ask however that they consider the diplomatic implications of taking the law into their hands. Let them await government action which would be more acceptable and decent.

Government on its part must expedite action on considering the demands of the traders because it is in the national interest to do so.

GUTA provides so much to internal revenue and for them to threaten going on the tangent they have announced suggests trouble at the end of the tunnel.

We hope that since the ultimatum was given, the relevant government departments have given a thought to the demand even before the deadline is reached.

It would not be out of place to engage with the foreign retail traders with a view to informing them about the breaches of the law they are perpetrating and to advise them about other possibilities.