The Dawn Of A New NANS Ghana

Standing are the leadership of NAN Ghana including the representatives of NAN GH members unions from tertiary institutions across Ghana. Seated are the representatives from Nigeria High Commission to Ghana and invited Student leaders

Now is the time we the leaders of today (not leaders of tomorrow as they always told us) to demonstrate that we are indeed very ready and capable to represent the change Nigeria has been crying and asking for”: those were the words of Comrade Mmaduabia U. N. Dominic, the 2017/2018 President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) – Ghana Chapter as he mounted the podium to welcome the student leaders from all across Ghana, representatives from the Nigerian High commission as well as other distinguished stakeholders present at the NANS Ghana Public Session.

The occasion which took place at Wisconsin International University, Accra on Saturday 10th March, 2018 at 1pm officially marked the end of nearly a year of misunderstanding between the immediate past leadership of the union’s executive & legislative arm which consequently stalled the activities of the current administration, gave NANS – Ghana a bad name with the entire Nigerian students community in the country being the greatest victims of the whole saga.

It also commemorated the reconciliatory efforts of various stakeholders – more notably, those that involved the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Olufemi Abikoye, current world wide President of NANS, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, some of his predecessors; Yinka Dada JP Sadam (2007) & Usman Tijani Shehu (2015) respectively, among others.

Delivering the ‘State of NANS – Ghana address’ on behalf of the 2017/2018 administration, Secretary General of the NANS – Ghana chapter, Comrade Sam Edem reinforced President Mmaduabia U. N. Dominic’s message of unity. In his own words: “The beauty of our common existence as humans, as brothers & sisters, community or countrymen should never be judged by our audacity to start a problem or fan its flames but in our collective courage to step forward: take responsibility, find a solution or reach a compromise for our continued progress”.

There was also a highlight session of some Programmes that will be embarked on by the current administration before the expiration of its rather shortened tenure in May/June 2018 such as the NANS – Ghana tour; launch of a multi-purpose website which will also serve as an on-demand database portal for Nigerian students as well as accredited institutions in the country; National Convention (a multi-package event that includes games, quiz competitions, election & inauguration of a new leadership, among others), et al.

Addressing the students leaders, representative of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana and The head of Education at the High Commission- His Excellency, Richard Ikeyi called on the young and rising leaders of Nigeria to wake up to their responsibility. He noted that they the current generation have to a large extent failed the country and that the young people are the ones to restore hope and secure the future of our dear and only country Nigeria.

The Head of Chancery- His Excellency (Hon) Ibrahim Hong (One of the representatives from Nigerian High Commission to Ghana) encouraged the current leadership of NANS Ghana and stakeholders of NANS – GH present at the gathering to always be united and try to come to an understanding. He stated that the High Commission is willing and ready to work with the association.

The High Commission through its representative to the occasion supported the association with a sum of money to help the association carry out her duties effectively; for which the leadership of NANS-GH is grateful to the High Commission for such benevolent act.

After several speeches from the current Vice President of NANS – Ghana Chapter, Comrade Princewill Ude, members of the Senate House of the union – particularly, the new Senate President Comrade Christopher Hunkushi, the Chief Justice of the union & international coordinator of Not Too Young To Lead (a youth participation in politics advocacy group), Comrade Joseph Brown, Women leaders from various member unions et al, the session ended in an atmosphere of renewed confidence in NANS -Ghana and hope for the future of Nigeria. In the words of a participant, “I had lost hope in NANS – Ghana but that has changed now, at this event”.

Nigerian students across Ghana were advised to stay united and in love with one another as good and responsible ambassadors of Nigeria here in Ghana.

Indeed it’s the dawn of a New NANS – Ghana: one that is certainly ready to lead.

