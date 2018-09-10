Thank You For Free SHS – Awulae Attibrukusu To Akufo-Addo

Awulae Attibrukusu III, Chief of Axim, has expressed the appreciation of the Chiefs and people of Axim to Presiden Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the introduction and implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

According to Awulae Attibrukusu III, some one thousand two hundred students (1,200) have been beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy in the Axim area, with more students expected to be enrolled in September into schools located in the traditional area.

“We thank you for the introduction of Free SHS system, to help parents and guardians across the country, especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

The Axim Chief continued, “Mr. President, you always keep your promise. When you pledge, you fulfill. You said you were going to bring us Free SHS, and you have fulfilled that pledge. We thank you, and may we give you an applause for what you have done.”

Awulae Attibrukusu III said this on Sunday, 9th September, 2018, when he delivered a speech at the Kundum Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Axim Traditional Area, which was attended by President Akufo-Addo.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation to the President for the on-going projects in Axim, including the construction of a sports complex in Axim, the Chief of Axim, in particular, thanked the President for the imminent construction of the Axim sea defence wall.

He noted that since his enstoolment on 10th August 1988, he has, at every Kundum festival, appealed to successive governments for the construction of the sea defence wall.

“I am happy that, today, we are going to see the light. And, as you promised during your campaign time, when you were at my palace, you said to me, ‘Awulae Attibrukusu, I promise that, if, God willing, I am given the mandate, Axim Sea defence wall will be the first project that I will do for you,” he said.

He, therefore, thanked President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his pledge, and stated that “the people of Lower Axim, Upper Axim and all the people of Axim are grateful to you. We will ensure this project proceeds smoothly, and we will make sure the project is completed on time.”

