TESCON Greets Nana Over Duncan

Kwamena Duncan

The Executives and entire membership of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of New Patriotic Party at the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) have thanked the president, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo for appointing Mr Kwamena Duncan as the Central Regional Minister.

According to them, Mr Duncan’s commitment and dedication to the party was known to TESCON and the whole elephant fraternity, adding that his enthusiasm shown in the activities of the party since 2005 to date was beyond measure.

The CCTU TESCON President, Shadrack Biney made the statement in a press release issued to media houses yesterday.

“You were very instrumental in the overwhelming victory chalked by the party in the region in the just ended elections and we hope the confidence placed in you by the president would inspire you to continue making the important efforts in promoting and ensuring the implementation of government policies and programmes,” he added

He believes Mr Duncan’s appointment would lead to the path of prosperity and further well-being in the people of the region.

He prayed that the Good Lord would help Mr Duncan in discharging his duties as he takes his new position.

Mr Kwamena Duncan has been the party’s secretary for the past 10 years.

He is a teacher at Mfantsipim Senior High School and is married with three children

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast