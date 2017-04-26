Tension In Sandema Over Nomination David Afoko

The entrance of the Builsa North NPP Office, vandalized

All is not well in the Builsa North District in the Upper East Region as some youth of the New Patriotic Party have been demonstrating over the nomination of David Afoko, for the position of District Chief Executive.

The NPP Youth of the district, led by the Constituency Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Achewa Johnson, are not happy with the nominee, because in their view, David Afoko though the Constituency Chairman, he did not commit himself fully to the 2016 Campaign.

According to the Youth, David Afoko’s name was not part of the final two aspirants that were taken to Accra for the selection and wonder how and who, smuggled David Afoko’s name into the list and why he was selected over the two persons, Charles Abachisa and Alhassan Gariba.

They caused damage to some properties belonging to the New Patriotic Party in the area and threatened to do more, if the President does not change the nominee for the Builsa North District.

Their demonstration follows that of the NPP Youth in Bawku West on Tuesday April 25, over the nomination of Madam Victoria Ayamga, who the youth there said did not commit herself to the campaign and was rather supporting the NDC secretly.

More Districts in the Upper East Region are likely to record cases of this nature in the coming days, especially if the Assemblies do not arrange for quick confirmation ceremonies.

-Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga