Tension In Kotoko Camp

THERE IS tension in Kumasi Asante Kotoko as two players are to be selected out of a lot.

Kotoko Head Coach, CK Akonnor, says he would work with only 28 players this season.

So far, Kotoko has registered 26 players for Africa campaign this season.

The Porcupine Warriors is therefore supposed to add two players to the squad.

Reports indicated that the two players would be selected from about 12 or 15 players.

This development is said to have sparked tension among the squad in recent days.

The paper’s checks suggested that the coach would select the two players soon.

Meanwhile, Kotoko CEO, George Amoako, has confirmed Kotoko would work with 28 players.

He said young players that would fail to make the cut would join the Kotoko youth team.

Speaking on radio, the Kotoko chief said some players would also leave the club

