Tennis In Africa Clinic Rocks Tesano

Some of the participants in action

A non-governmental organization known as the Tennis In Africa (TIA) has held a tennis clinic for young debutants at the Police Depot Tennis Facility, Tesano, Accra.

The event, held over the weekend aimed at introducing tennis to the youth within the Tesano community and beyond while showcasing the performance of TIA kids.

Patrons went through varieties of drills to improve specific aspects of their game including serving, return of serve, baseline rallying, approaching the net, aggressive base-liner and counter punching by Coach Yahaya Maccauley and Coach Charles Tetteh, who gave the newcomers a taste of tennis by putting them through mini drills such as ‘toss and catch’, swinging the racquet, body positioning etc.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level 2 Coaches; Yahaya Maccauley, Charles Tetteh and Ebenezer Otoo were the resource persons for the clinic.

Patience Kodua, a US-based social tennis player, tennis enthusiast, and CEO of TIA, said her outfit intends to make the event an annual affair saying, “Tennis In Africa Inc hopes to make the sport of tennis accessible to all youth regardless of their economic circumstances.

“For some time now, Ghana’s tennis has taken a downward trend so the only way we can find a lasting solution is through these development pathways where players are given the opportunity to experience the best technical, physical and complete tennis training.”

She added “My focus is not only on tennis programming for the less privileged but also developing the literacy skills of youth, hence building a free community library at North Kaneshie.”

Saturday’s clinic was preceded by a reading workshop facilitated by Mrs Kodua.

From The Sports Desk