Ten (10) Deputy Regional Ministers Approved By Parliament

Parliament has by a unanimous decision approved the nominations of 10 persons by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Deputy Regional Ministers.
The 10, nominated early this month, add up to the 110 ministerial appointees of the president with 54 more yet to face the Appointments Committee of Parliament. Seeking the general approval of the august house on Tuesday, the committee in statement to the legislators noted, “The Committee has duly considered the nominations of His Excellency the President for Deputy Regional Ministerial appointments in line with the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House and recommends the following ten (10) nominees to the House for approval.”
The Deputy Regional Ministers are:
Upper East – Frank Fuseini Adongo
Upper West – Amidu Ishaq
Northern – Solomon Namliit Boar MP
Brong Ahafo – Evans Opoku
Ashanti – Elizabeth Agyeman
Western – Eugenia Gifty Kusi
Eastern – Joseph Tetteh
Central – Thomas Agyei Baffour
Greater Accra – Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tetteh Sackey
Volta-Maxwell Blagogee
-Peacefmonline