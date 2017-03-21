Ten (10) Deputy Regional Ministers Approved By Parliament

Parliament has by a unanimous decision approved the nominations of 10 persons by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Deputy Regional Ministers.

The 10, nominated early this month, add up to the 110 ministerial appointees of the president with 54 more yet to face the Appointments Committee of Parliament. Seeking the general approval of the august house on Tuesday, the committee in statement to the legislators noted, “The Committee has duly considered the nominations of His Excellency the President for Deputy Regional Ministerial appointments in line with the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House and recommends the following ten (10) nominees to the House for approval.”

The Deputy Regional Ministers are:

Upper East – Frank Fuseini Adongo

Upper West – Amidu Ishaq

Northern – Solomon Namliit Boar MP

Brong Ahafo – Evans Opoku

Ashanti – Elizabeth Agyeman

Western – Eugenia Gifty Kusi

Eastern – Joseph Tetteh

Central – Thomas Agyei Baffour

Greater Accra – Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tetteh Sackey

Volta-Maxwell Blagogee

-Peacefmonline