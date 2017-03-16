Tema Youth Shock Hearts

Tema Youth yesterday sent Accra Hearts of Oak back home empty-handed in their midweek clash at the Tema Park.

The home side distinguished themselves in the early stages which resulted in the opener through Joseph Paintsil.

Hearts fought to cancel the lead thereafter but their efforts yielded no results until after recess through skipper Thomas Abbey.

Ibrahim Yusif restored his side’s lead with 14 minutes to the end of the game after a double deflection betrayed goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

It was Hearts who face their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko this Sunday in Accra after a second straight loss in less than a week.

In Kumasi, substitute Frank Sarfo Gyamfi scored the only goal to send Kotoko back to the top as joint leaders with Aduana Stars.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Ashgold 1, Liberty 0

Chelsea 1, Bolga 0

All Stars 1, Dwarfs 1

Kotoko 1, WAFA 0

Aduana 0, Kotoko 0

Bechem 0, Sharks 0

Youth 2 Hearts 1

Oly 1, Allies 1