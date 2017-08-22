Tema Must Bounce Back – MCE

Felix Mensah Anang-La, speaking with the media.

THE CHIEF Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Anang-La, has indicated that the Assembly is poised in making sure that Tema bounces back to its past glory by tackling poor sanitation situation to ensure the metropolis is clean again.

According to him, the current sanitation issues facing the city do not befit its status as an industrial hub and one of the well-planned cities in the world, therefore, stringent measures have been put in place to give the city a facelift.

“Kwame Nkrumah’s Tema we used to know then, is not the Tema we are seeing now when it comes to sanitation. It is in this view, that we all have to contribute our quota in making sure Tema is clean from filth,” he appealed.

He made these remarks after an inspection of a clean-up exercise held on Saturday at Tema West in the Greater Accra Region.

The clean-up exercise was carried out simultaneously in all the various 11 electoral areas within the community at about 6:00am.

The Chief Executive together with his sanitation committee and sanitation team, first visited the Community 5 market and Church Village also within the same community to inspect the level of work done.

They subsequently proceeded to the Community 2 market Centre and Community 2 BBC Mexico School where the exercise was also carried out.

The team further proceeded to Sakumono at Community 3, Spintex, Baastona, Klagon, and ended at Adjei-Kojo all in the Tema Metropolis.

The Chief Executive in his interaction with the residents urged them to desist from dumping filth indiscriminately in their community since offenders will be prosecuted without fear or favour when caught.

He stressed that the sanitation by-laws will be vehemently enforced to bring sanity into the Metropolis.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema