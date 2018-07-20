Tema Lube Oil Donates Ambulance To General Hospital

Ing. Kow Abaka Quansah presenting the keys of the ambulance to Dr Kwabena Opoku Adusei

Tema Lube Oil Limited, a lubricant firm in Tema of the Greater Accra Region, has presented a new ambulance worth over GH¢200, 000 to management of the Tema General Hospital.

The Hyundai Hi ambulance luxury is well-equipped with numerous emergency facilities like oxygen compartment, ambulance kits, blood bottle rack, chromo radiator grille, tachometer, fax machine, telephony, equipment for monitoring patients, among others.

At a ceremony to hand over the mobile health transporter, Ing. Kow Abaka Quansah, the board chairman of Tema Lube Oil, explained that the company sees their donation as a way of contributing their quota to development of the health sector.

“The company’s association with the Tema General Hospital goes as far back to the mid-90s when we made donations of various medical equipment. Our most recent donation was a life support machine (medical ventilator) for use at the intensive care unit 2015. This will be the second time of donating an ambulance to this hospital; some of you may recall that we made a similar donation in 2004,” he recounted.

Mr Abaka Quansah highlighted that the absence of an ambulance has hampered effective healthcare delivery at the premier and biggest health facility in the metropolis, which serves as the only referral facility in the area.

He stressed that with the hospital located near the country’s main highway, which is prone to vehicular accidents, the Tema General Hospital is always the first port of call for initial treatment before those that need emergency treatment are referred to either 37 Military or Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals.

The arrival of the ambulance, he stated, that would also bring an end to the situation whereby sick persons are transported in passenger vehicles or commercial vehicles.

He appealed to the authorities of the Tema General Hospital to take good care of the ambulance and put in place an effective maintenance scheduled to ensure a long lifespan for the vehicle.

The Managing Director of Tema Lube Oil, Amos Donkoh, called on the public to patronise the company’s products.

He appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate the efforts of his company for the betterment of healthcare delivery in the country.

The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Kwabena Opoku Adusei, who received keys to the ambulance, thanked the management of the Tema Lube Oil for their kind gesture.

He appealed for public support to expand the maternity ward and government to complete all abandon projects at the hospital.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema