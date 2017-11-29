Tema ‘Killer’ Truck Driver Busted

The late brothers

A 36-year-old driver of Dragon Success Logistics Company Limited has been apprehended by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Tema for allegedly causing the death of two brothers on the Tema-Aflao Highway last Sunday.

The driver, Frank Atsu, who disappeared after the accident, would be arraigned before court on two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligence.

The two brothers, Courage Dzormenu alias Rich Baron, 23, and Wonder Dzormenu alias Joy Wonder, 20, who are both residents of Ashaiman, died in the accident.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on the development, the Tema Regional Commander of MTTD, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu Bempa mentioned that “the driver initially disappeared when the accident occurred and failed to report himself to the police, but I ordered my men to go to the site at the port and bring him and they have done that. He is currently in our custody.”

It would be recalled that on November 26, 2017 at about 5:15 pm, Astu was handling a CHHT tipper truck registered GT 6513-14 loaded with boulders from the Shai Hills to the Tema Port Expansion site through the Kpone barrier.

On reaching a section of the road, near Agriculture Goods Warehouse on the dual carriage road near Tema Steel Works Junction, a saloon car travelling from Keta in the Volta Region ahead of the tipper truck stopped for some cattle to cross the road.

The truck driver, in an effort to avoid bumping into the rear of the car in the inner lane, tried climbing the traffic island and the truck tilted, making the rocks drop on the car.

Three occupants in the saloon car got trapped for some time but they were eventually removed and rushed to the Tema General Hospital where the driver and his younger brother were pronounced dead on arrival.

The survivor, who was given a ride, was treated and discharged by the aforesaid health facility the same day.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema