Tema General Hospital Gets Incinerator

District Governor of Rotary Club, Sam Worentetu, cutting the tape for the opening of the incinerator

The Rotary Club of Tema in the Greater Accra Region has constructed a modern incinerator for the Tema General Hospital to help the premier health facility in the area manage its waste.

Estimated at a cost of GH₵100,000, the project was funded by the Rotary Club of Oddor in Denmark and some local partners under the initiative of Rotary Club of Tema.

The project which is about 16-cubic metres capacity is made up of two chambers; the primary chamber which loads the waste and starts the burning process from which the items move into the secondary chamber for further burning into smoke which then comes out of the incinerator through a chimney.

Presenting the incinerator to the hospital, Rotarian Mark Dei, President of Rotary Club of Tema, disclosed that this is one of the biggest humanitarian projects being carried out by the club within the Rotary calendar year.

Giving details about the incinerator, Rotarian Dei explained that the incinerator is designed with special high velocity gas burners to take care of medical waste as it burns off all pollutants.

He continued that the incinerator is fuelled with gas and designed with a fan system to make sure that effective burning is complete.

Rotarian Dei was positive that the construction of the furnace for the hospital would bring relief to both authorities of the facility and residents in the metropolis.

The president of Rotary Club of Tema pleaded with the Medical Director of Tema General Hospital, Dr Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, to ensure the incinerator is maintained properly since it would go a long way to generate revenue for the hospital when providing service for other hospitals for a fee.

He seized the opportunity to thank the Rotary Club of Oddor and its local partners for supporting the project.

Earlier, Dr Opoku-Adusei stated that the people of Tema and its environs deserve a better hospital.

According to him, “There are so many uncompleted projects that need assistance. We will need government assistance to eventually get modern hospital for Tema General Hospital. We have a vast land that the previous medical director and her team of management had protected by walling around it.”

Dr Opoku-Adusei has appealed to the government and other benevolent organisations to help renovate the dilapidated structures and complete projects such as the maternity expansion block, the morgue and the central theatre.

He thanked the Rotary Club of Tema and Rotary Club of Oddor of Denmark for the project, and assured that them the project would be properly maintained.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, assured the management of the hospital of his support to ensure government puts up a modern hospital to take over the makeshift structures scattered on the hospital.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema