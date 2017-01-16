Tema Collection Misses Annual Target

Confidence Nyadzi

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at Tema in the Greater Accra Region missed its revenue target for the year.

Officials say the Tema Collection, which is the backbone of the country’s revenue collection efforts, mobilized GHȼ7,334,174,613.10 against a target of GHȼ7,690.380.000.00.

It narrowly missed its target by 4.63 percent.

The Tema Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner of the Division, Confidence Nyadzi, disclosed this at the Tema Collection Awards Night 2016.

According to him, his outfit would streamline its supervisory role in order to meet the target this year.

He noted that media capacity building and stakeholder’s engagement would be prioritized by the Tema Collection.

Motivation is key to improving performance levels, and it is the main reason for organizing the awards night to acknowledge the hard work of personnel and also encourage other staff to emulate the award winners, he added.

George Blankson, Commissioner General of GRA, who was the special guest, called on the officers to discharge their duties excellently to enhance revenue mobilization.

He urged all public servants to perform creditably to meet the high expectations of the populace and the government.

“We must bear in mind everything we do at this period of change and more is expected of us than before because we need to meet the higher expectations of the government and the citizenry,” according to him.

Awards were presented to some stakeholders such as Dangote Cement, which emerged the best importer and Bollore Africa Logistics Ghana Ltd, which won the best taxpayer award.

Some staff of the Customs Division in Tema were also awarded for their hard work and dedication last year.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema