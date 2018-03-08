Teenage Robber Jailed 18 Years

JAILED! Adams Abdulai

A teenager, Adams Abdulai, who admitted robbing a young woman of a mobile phone after threatening her with a toy gun and a jack-knife, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in hard labour.

The convict, a resident of Aboabo in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region targeted the woman trader, Abena Gyamfua when she was on her way home from work on October 4, 2017.

He carried out the attack at Abidjan Nkwanta, a community in the Bosomtwe District around 6:30 pm, while he was on a visit to his mother in the area, and was sentenced by the Asante Bekwai Circuit Court presided over by Mr Fredrick Nawura.

Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, who described the robbery attack as an incredibly distressing experience, pleaded for harsher punishment for Adams Abdulai.

He narrated to the court how the convict had emerged from a nearby bush and accosted the victim and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over her Alcatel mobile phone valued at GHȼ 100.

The prosecutor said Adams quickly ran into the bush when he managed to dispossess the victim of the phone, and the complainant also ran into a nearby house and informed the occupants about the incident.

Inspector Ofori stated that the people raised alarm which attracted many residents who began to search for Adam Abdulai.

Later, the convict was apprehended after he was found walking along a footpath in the same vicinity, but managed to escape, while waiting for the police, who had been informed, to arrive.

Adams was re-arrested at her mother’s abode by a police patrol team. He admitted the offence in his caution statement and pleaded for leniency, the prosecutor revealed.

He was charged and arraigned for prosecution after police investigations.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi