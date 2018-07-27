Tears Flow For Amissah-Arthur

The late Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

Some Ghanaians, who thronged the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) yesterday to pay their last respects to former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, 67, wept uncontrollably.

Conspicuously missing at the solemn event was former President John Dramani Mahama under whose tenure Mr. Amissah-Arthur, an economist, served as Vice President.

Mr. Mahama is currently in far away Zimbabwe in his capacity as the Head of Commonwealth Observer Mission for that country’s impending general elections.

However, choosing work over mourning with the family of his late deputy in these trying times is raising eyebrows; his absence has not escaped the criticism of a section of the public.

Security was very tight as the body of the late Vice President was conveyed into the premises of the AICC early in the morning.

The casket was opened for public viewing at 8am.

The late Amissah-Arthur, who was laid in a coffin draped with the Ghana flag, was brought in a black Cadillac hearse accompanied by military and police escorts.

Several high-profile personalities and members of the public started filing past the mortal remains.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party where Mr. Amissah-Arthur belonged were heavily represented.

Several NDC bigwigs, including party chairman, Kofi Portuphy, the Ahwoi brothers, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC MPs, all filed past the body to pay their last respects.

It was a solemn moment when some of the NDC bigwigs started shedding tears.

They also paid glowing tribute to the late Mr. Amissah-Arthur for his contribution towards the development of the country, especially the country’s economy.

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by their General Secretary, John Boadu, were also not left out, as they represented the party to pay their last respects to the former vice president.

Mr. John Boadu described the later former vice president as a man full of tolerance and patience, who did not allow himself, to be pushed around by party elements, adding that it’s important that we learn from him.

Several other people, including religious leaders and members of the judiciary, as well as some celebrities from the entertainment industry, all thronged the AICC to pay their last deference to the former vice president of the republic.

Following directives from the presidency, there would be a state burial in honour of the late statesman.

The burial service would commence today at 8am at the State House after which the body would be sent for interment in a private burial ceremony at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp, Accra.

A memorial service in his honour would be held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in Accra on Sunday, July 29 from 7am to 9am.

The family of the late Vice President has been very proactive in the funeral arrangements of their beloved, which is expected to get underway this morning.

A statement issued by Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, brother of the late Vice President, said recently that the security personnel would not allow cameras at the scene and indeed the security ensured the directive was complied with.

Amissah-Arthur died on Friday, June 29 after he collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra during an early morning workout.

