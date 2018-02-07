Team Tagoe Calls On Twellium Ltd.

‘Marvelous’ Nana Yaw Konadu, Tagoe’s trainer (L), Anim Addo, Tagoe, Ali and Emelia of Twellium

Management of Baby Jet Promotions, promoters of Emmanuel Tagoe (Game Boy) has called on officials of Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Run Energy Drink at its Kotoku headquarters near Nsawam.

The visit, led by Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Baby Jet Promotions was to thank the drink manufacturing giants for rallying support for the boxer prior and during the International Boxing Organization(IBO) World Title fight in Accra recently.

Game Boy told the host “I wanted to entertain my fans hence the antics, however, if they are expressing displeasure, I have taken it in good faith and promise to do them proud by fighting as expected.

“If you follow Muhammad Ali of blessed memory, you will understand me better, but again, it is about what the fans want, I will do just that, I am sorry if I didn’t please them.”

Anim Addo in his short remark mentioned that “We are here to present the belt to you and say thank you. We will work harder to unify the weights and bring more laurels to Ghana.”

Head of Marketing, Twellium Industrial Limited, Ali Ajami told the visitors “… morally and financially, Twellium as a company supports these projects; this is so much of pride for us, we will keep on supporting such people because they are so ambitious, so they will bring honour to Ghana.”

Barely three weeks ago, Tagoe made a successful defense of his World title crown (IBO); by handing his Argentine opponent, Fernando Saucedo, a round ten knockout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum