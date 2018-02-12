Team Ghana Attracts Attention… At Winter Olympics

Team Ghana in a pose before opening ceremony

Ghana’s representatives at the ongoing Winter Olympics received some attention at the opening ceremony as they matched to represent the country in the PyeongChang winter Olympics.

Team Ghana comprises Lauri Bausch (coach), Michael Davidson (physio), Jerry Ahmed Shaib (chef de mission), Akwasi Frimpong (flag bearer), Kojo Choi (Olympic Attaché).

It would have been two Ghanaian athletes at the Winter Olympics if US Speedskater Maame Biney had decided to compete for Ghana instead of the US …albeit it’s still good …Maame was born in Ghana and migrated to the US to join her Dad when she was 6 years old.

However, Frimpong has promised to do his best to improve upon his position and time.