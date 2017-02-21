Teachers Fight For Nsawam MCE Post

Mr. Konadu Asante

FOUR Persons namely; Asante Konadu, Constituency Treasurer; Lawrence Asare Danquah, Godfred Obeng and Patrick Nana Danso Okine who are all teachers have been shortlisted for the Nsawam Municipal Assembly position in the Eastern Region.

The Constituency Treasurer as gathered has been at the forefront of the local politics while Godfred Obeng is also leading as both are expecting their names to be mentioned as the Chief Executive of Nsawam Municipal Assembly.

The vetting and selection results of the MCE race in the Nsawam on Monday took the party people to the street to jubilate when it happened that the Treasurer, Asante Konadu who seems to be the favourite of the party’s grassroots among the aspirants has been shortlisted for the appointment.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that, the residents could attest to the fact that the President awards hard work and competent individuals and as such Mr. Asante Kondau will not be an exception, as he has endeared himself to the hearts of the party grassroots and is not surprised at the excitement after he made it through the vetting.

Mr. Konadu Asante whom most of the residents are appealing to the president to appointed him as the next MCE for the area is a hardworking man who has been able to take accomplish work within specified times frame in an active role to promote the version and propel the objectives of any organisation he lands.

The President in few days will commence the appointment of Local government administrators in the country. A selection process has been initiated and ongoing in the various constituency.

The president believes in ensuring the people take control of who leads them in the assembly and has to a large extent allowed the local people be deeply involved in the selection process

By Daniel Bampoe