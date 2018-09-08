Teachers Agree To Write Licensing Exams

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Teachers in public schools across the country have finally agreed to write licensure examinations following a meeting with Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh.

It would be recalled that there have been agitations by some teachers over the writing of the exams apparently out of fear of failing.

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana, in recent a communiqué, urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider fixing the marking scheme for the licence exams at a cumulative mark of 50 per cent for trained teachers or teacher certificate holders in all the three papers they are required to write.

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana made the call after its Annual Delegates’ Conference, saying “newly trained teachers or teacher certificate holders must pass with an average of 50 per cent for each of the three papers.”

But analysts believe the move is to protect the teachers from being adversely affected in the event that they score below 50 per cent in any of the three papers.

Concerns were raised as to why teachers, who are mostly happy to set exams for students, are afraid to write the exams.

The association also urged government to provide learning materials for the licensure examination, saying “we appeal to National Teaching Council (NTC) to reconsider the cost of registration for the licensure examination.”

All prospective teachers in Ghana seeking to be professionals were scheduled to sit professional examinations slated for 25th July, 2018, but that did not happen due to protests from teachers.

The NTC of the Ministry of Education made the announcement in May, this year, which was vehemently opposed by the teachers.

However, a press release issued by the Head of Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, said the Minister met heads of the various teacher unions recently to address their concerns.

At the end of the meeting, the release said both parties agreed that the licensure examination shall proceed as scheduled.”

They also came to the conclusion that “the licensure examination shall be held more than once every year to enable newly graduated teachers to participate.”

It added that the teachers agreed with the minister that the National Service period be considered as part of the one-year postgraduate training period for all teachers.

Furthermore, it was agreed that all newly graduated teachers would write the licensure examination to qualify as teachers to enable them secure employment.

Finally it was agreed that discussions on teacher professionalism should progress.

By Melvin Tarlue