Teacher Vies for Afram Plains Seat

Kofi Naadow

Kofi Naadow, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Kwahu-Afram Plains South in the Eastern Region, says he will lead the party to capture the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

According to Mr Naadow, who is a teacher by profession, the NPP has never won the seat since 1992.

The aspirant said with the good works of the NPP government, coupled with the commitment and dedication of the members of the party in the constituency, he will help them to capture the seat.

He told DAILY GUIDE over the weekend that he would offer exemplary leadership in the area to promote peace and expand the support base of the party in the constituency.

Mr Naadow claimed although the people of the area have been voting NDC for many years, they lag behind in terms of development.

“The youth in the area have been jobless for a long time in spite of abundant resources of the area and when I get the chance to lead the NPP I will ensure the current trend is reversed.”

He added, “The Afram Plains area lacks a lot of developmental projects, that’s why I think if I win the upcoming contest I will collaborate with the officials in government and investors and lobby for projects to the constituency.’

He said he has the support of the NPP grassroots and would make the party more attractive to the voters, especially NDC members.

The aspirant, who is also a farmer, said the NPP government is effectively managing the country’s economy.

Mr Naadow, who is challenging the current chairman and others, appealed to the delegates to vote for him to help create job opportunities for the youth and the suffering farmers.

From Daniel Bampoe, Donkokrom