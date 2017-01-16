Teacher Trainee And Nursing Allowance To Be Restored In March

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The controversial nurses allowance will be restored in March this year, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has revealed.

According to him, the NPP government will announce the restoration of the allowances in their first budget in March, as promised during the electioneering.

The NDC government led by former President John Mahama cancelled the allowances in 2014 with an excuse that the payment was a misplaced priority.

The then opposition New Patriotic Party used the subject as one of the bedrocks of its campaign, building them momentum among health workers across the country.

A last minute attempt to reintroduce the scheme by the Mahama administration failed to impress the student nurses.

Addressing a gathering at Fadama in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said government is committed to the restoration of the allowances and will not renege on its promise.

“We are very determined to restore our promise on the teacher trainee and nursing allowances. The teacher trainee and nursing allowance will come off after the first budget in March.

“We have looked at the situation; it is not an easy one. It is very a difficult one but by the grace of Allah, we intend to keep all promises we made to the people of Ghana,” he said.

-Starrfmonline