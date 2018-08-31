T’di Tech Varsity Gets Appeals Board

The members of the board being sworn into office

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in accordance with the Technical University Act 922 has inaugurated an Appeals Board to help in dispute resolution at a brief ceremony in Takoradi.

The board which is chaired by Justice Stephen Herbert Ocran, a retired High Court Judge, would assist the TTU council members, the management and the academic board in their quest to ensure effective and efficient running of the university.

Other members of the board included Lawyer Kwamina Ollenu Amponsa-Dadzie, Nana Yamfoah Amua-Sekyi, Madam Margaret Boadiwaa Lemaire and Nana Brempong Yaw V.

Chairperson of the University Council, Dr Henrietta Abane, urged the board to hear and address appeal matters on acts of omissions in contravention of the Act or the Statutes enacted by the council of the university.

She noted that members of the board were carefully chosen due to their rich and vast experience in academics, law and traditional leadership to enable the university to move forward in development.

Dr Abane said: “This board could not have come at a better time than this period of our transition where many of the decisions by both management and council would be subject to critical legal interpretations”.

She continued “transitions have always been difficult and your presence would give the council some relief knowing that you will help direct our path as we seek to build the pillars of growth for the university”.

Dr. Mrs. Abane charged the board to be diligent, fair and firm in their decisions regardless of the persons involved.

She revealed that the university should entrust supreme confidence in their abilities and capabilities and hoped that they would bring their varied expertise to bear on their work in order to build a university of repute in the country.

On his part, the Board Chairman, Justice Stephen Herbert Ocran, thanked the university for the confidence reposed in the members.

He assured the council that they would work to uphold the Constitution, the Technical University Act and the Statutes of the university to bring peace and tranquility in the community.

He therefore called on the council to safely secure all documents governing the university in order to avert unnecessary litigation.

He also called for the unflinching support of the university in the discharge of their duties.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi