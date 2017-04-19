What's New

TCGC Prez Putter Sat   

April 19, 2017

 

The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) comes alive this Saturday with this year’s President’s Putter, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Golfers will compete in Men’s Groups A and B, ladies Groups A and B as well as the pros event in an 18-hole fiesta.

The short gun event is expected to tee-off at 8: am with announcement of draws taking place ten minutes ahead.

Club captain Joseph Nettey has however indicated that the pros will set the tone this Friday.

An entry fee of ¢70 is being charged and should hit the Club House latest by today.

Great prizes are at stake for golfers who will excel.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

