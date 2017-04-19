TCGC Prez Putter Sat   

The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) comes alive this Saturday with this year’s President’s Putter, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Golfers will compete in Men’s Groups A and B, ladies Groups A and B as well as the pros event in an 18-hole fiesta.

The short gun event is expected to tee-off at 8: am with announcement of draws taking place ten minutes ahead.

Club captain Joseph Nettey has however indicated that the pros will set the tone this Friday.

An entry fee of ¢70 is being charged and should hit the Club House latest by today.

Great prizes are at stake for golfers who will excel.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum