TBY Signs MoU With The British Chamber Of Commerce Qatar

The Business Year (TBY), a leading research firm and publisher of annual economic resources on national economies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Chamber of Commerce Qatar (BCCQ) to promote business activities in Ghana.

BCCQ, the leading organization dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and investment between the Qatar and the UK, will partner TBY to develop the most comprehensive English-language publication on the country’s economy, The Business Year: Qatar 2017.

The MoU was signed in December in Doha between Peter Cook, Managing Director of the BCCQ and Michael Jorgensen, TBY Country Editor for Qatar.

The agreement details collaborative efforts for the upcoming publication.

TBY will analyze all major sectors of the economy through interviews with top political, commercial, and industrial leaders, while the chamber will assist with research via its extensive knowledge of Qatar’s investment climate.

TBY’s COO, Laila Bastati, added that “TBY is looking forward to partnering with one of the most influential bilateral organizations in the country. This is an important step that will assist TBY in providing quality coverage for Qatar in 2017.”

The Business Year: Qatar 2017 will be TBY’s fourth annual edition on the country.

Notable interviewees include HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; HE Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, Minister of Energy and Industry; HE Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding; and Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar National Bank, among others.

Present in over 25 countries, TBY provides first-hand access to the people and ideas shaping business and policy throughout the world.

Each country-specific edition contains a comprehensive range of interviews and analysis, offering an inside look at doing business in the world’s most dynamic economies.

TBY’s interviewees, readers and partners comprise an international network of thought-leaders, who are helping to define the future of the global economy.