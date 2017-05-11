Taxi Driver Who Stabbed Popular Prophet To Death Nabbed

The taxi driver who stabbed a popular prophet to death in a road rage at Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western region has been arrested.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ewurabena Olivia Adeku confirmed this to Takoradi-based Goodnews FM Wednesday.

The driver stabbed Prophet Frank Agyekum popularly known as Odeefo Nkwantabisa, a popular radio preacher and also the pastor of the Charismatic Grace Chapel with a knife Monday at about 9:00 pm at the Race Course Junction at Apremdo.

According to reports, the prophet who was driving a Benz saloon car and the taxi driver were caught up in a road rage at the traffic intersection during which the prophet was said to have hit the taxi driver who then pulled a knife from his car to stab the prophet in the chest.

The young man who drives a taxi cab with registration number GT 3781 T escaped from the scene after committing the heinous crime.

The prophet was then rushed to the Jemimah Hospital at Kwesimintsim but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police then mounted a manhunt for him leading to his arrest.

ASP Adeku said the suspect is currently at the Kwesimintsim police station assisting in investigations.

-Adomonline