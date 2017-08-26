Taviefe Gets Chief At Last

Tenku Kojo Zigah III

The Taviefe Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region can now boast of a substantive paramount chief following the enstoolment of Togbe Tenku Kojo Zigah III after 27 years of a virtual vacuum.

The area had been without a paramount chief since the demise of the chief, Togbe Bansah Kwame Zigah II, in 1990.

The absence of a substantive chief has seen many acting chiefs and three abortive regents managing the traditional affairs of the area, some of whom could not hold the position for a year.

That was mainly due to protracted chieftaincy disputes among various clans, which had been in court for close to 20 years.

The situation had denied the area of many development projects as a result of the absence of a recognised traditional ruler to foresee the traditional and developmental affairs of the area.

But following a ruling by the Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs – which declared the Asamoah-Daketey family the legitimate occupants of the stool fathership of the area – a colourful enstoolment ceremony has been held to outdoor Togbe Tenku Kojo Zigah III as the paramount chief of Taviefe.

Togbe Zigah III, known in private life as Nutifafa Asamoah, is an Immigration officer and hails from the Asamoah-Dakete family of Taviefe whiles his mother is from Ho Heve.

He is married and has two children.

His enstoolment as the substantive chief gives him the traditional authority to oversee the affairs of the area.

The enstoolment process drew many chiefs from Ho and other parts of the Volta Region to pay homage to their paramount chief.

In his maiden speech, Togbe Zigah III stressed that the challenges facing the community are enormous and called for the support of all residents to address them.

He therefore appealed to the sub-chiefs and the citizens from the area to join forces to develop the area.

He also called for unity among all the eight divisions of Taviefe, urging them to put their seeming differences aside and focus on the overall needs of the people.

The Sorhefiagah of the area, Togbe Dzese, pledged the support of all the chiefs and leaders of Taviefe, stressing that they would always be there to assist him (paramount chief) in the performance of all his duties.

