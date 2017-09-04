Tarkwa Gets Modern Lorry Park

Nana Kweku Baah being assisted by Gilbert Kennedy Asmah to cut the tape to open the new transport terminal

An ultra-modern transport terminal has been inaugurated at New Atuabo, a suburb of Tarkwa in the Western Region, to help decongest the Tarkwa main lorry park.

The new transport terminal can accommodate over 500 vehicles, and it also includes shelter and other basic sanitation facilities to serve the travelling public and drivers.

Previously, loaded vehicles leaving and entering the old lorry terminal had to struggle and spend hours meandering in queues before they are able to drive away.

The congestion at the old lorry terminal in Tarkwa did not only allow for illegal parking and loading and off-loading but also the refusal of most drivers to load at the terminal.

The inauguration of the newly-created lorry park at New Atuabo to ease congestion at the main lorry park has, therefore, brought relief to the drivers and residents in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after the official inauguration, Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, explained that during the previous regime, some of the drivers were asked to move to the new lorry park but the drivers refused to move.

According to him, the drivers insisted that until the new lorry park has the necessary facilities, including toilet facility in place, they will never move in.

“So on assumption of office as the new MCE, I held several meetings with the leadership of the drivers’ union and it was reiterated that certain facilities should be in place at the new station before drivers will operate from there,” he explained.

Mr Asmah continued… “So the assembly decided to fix pavement blocks on the floor and build the needed facilities, including wash rooms.”

He indicated that the municipal assembly collaborated with traditional leaders in the New Atuabo area, who even donated an area for funeral activities in the area for use as offices for the drivers.

Mr Asmah pointed out that as part of measures to ensure drivers operate from the two transport terminals, the municipal guards would be deployed to arrest recalcitrant drivers who would pick passengers outside the lorry parks.

The MCE appealed to the drivers, their leadership and the people to maintain the facility properly so it could serve generations yet unborn.

The chief of New Atuabo, Nana Kweku Baah II, was grateful to the assembly for ensuring the completion of the project which was started under the previous regime.

He was very hopeful that the new transport terminal would help boost economic activities in the vicinity.

Officials of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) pledged to take good care of the facility.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa