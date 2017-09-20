Tamale Teaching Hospital Destroys Expired Drugs

Some GH₵400,000 worth of expired drugs have been disposed of by the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The hospital has not done safe disposal of drugs at the facility since 2009.

Some months ago, the paper reported an incidence of expired drugs being administered to patients.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr David Zawumya Kobilla, attributed the huge drugs going bad and the delay in the safe disposal to late notification of management and excess procurement of drugs.

He revealed that management of the hospital had taken steps and introduced some measures to ensure that drugs supplied to the hospital are not in excess.

Dr Kobilla indicated that there will be a monthly checking of the status of all drugs at the hospital to ensure drugs on the hospital shelves are not expired but well-kept and in good condition, wholesome for patients.

Meanwhile, to avoid overstocking in the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr Kobilla explained that management was in talks with their supplying companies to arrive at an agreement which would allow excess drugs to be returned to the companies or channelled to other facilities who might be in need of the drugs.

The Northern Regional Manager of the Food & Drugs Authority (FDA), Martin Kusi, added that every hospital and pharmaceutical shop should do safe disposal of expired and unwholesome drugs, at least, once a year.

He disclosed that in 2015, some expired drugs at the hospital were expected to be exposed but due to poor documentation and auditing, the safe disposal was delayed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale