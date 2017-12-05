Tamale Stadium Renaming Sunday …In Honour Of Aliu Mahama

Deputy Sports Minister (M) addressing the media yesterday

The Youth and Sports Ministry (MOYS) says all is set for the renaming of the Tamale Stadium this Sunday.

The naming ceremony is in honour of the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama for his immense contribution to the country’s development, and construction of the Tamale Stadium.

Consequently, the country’s sports governing body, MOYS in a media briefing yesterday announced a special game involving Ghana Premier League players in the Northern Sector and those in the Southern Sector to commemorate the renaming.

Ghana champions Coach Yusif Abubakar is the head coach for the Northern Sector and he would be assisted by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer Joe Baah, while C.K Akonnor and Laryea Kingston lead the Southern Sector team.

Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Hadzide, who addressed the media said “The late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama played a key role in the construction of the Tamale Stadium and also contributed immensely to national development.

“It is the directive of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to name the stadium in honour of the late Vice President.”

Dr Kwadjo Frimpong from the Aliu Mahama Foundation indicated that the gesture attests to the fact that Ghana is worth dying for.

The team will assemble in Tamale tomorrow to begin preparations for the game. Preceding the game is a walk by residents of Tamale.

At stake is ¢50,000 cash and a giant trophy for the winner.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum