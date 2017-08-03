Tamale Stadium To Be Named After Aliu Mahama

The Tamale Stadium is set to be named after Ghana’s late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

In commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the death of the former Vice President who served in the erstwhile NPP administration, the 21,000 capacity Tamale Stadium is set to be named after him.

According to reports by Mynewsgh.com, a member of the anniversary planning committee, revealed that it is in fulfillment of a promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the heat of the 2016 campaigns to honour the late Vice President with the re-naming of the facility.

“It is true the Tamale Stadium will be renamed after the former Vice President. It is part of discussions and arrangements we have to commemorate the 5th anniversary of his passing,” the source revealed.

One of the major reasons for the construction of the Tamale Sports Stadium was to give the people of the Northern Region a good feel of football thrill associated with the various national teams most especially the Black Stars and other sporting activities.

There was general hullabaloo that surrounded the construction of the US$20 million multipurpose Tamale Sports Stadium in 2006 ahead of the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana was the host nation but Alhaji Aliu Mahama who was the Vice President at the time observed that it was apt the region benefited from the facility.