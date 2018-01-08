Tamale Residents Attack Police For Rescuing ‘Witch’

Some residents of Gbulahagu, a suburb of Tamale, on Sunday, 7 January 2018, attacked officers of the Ghana Police Service for attempting to rescue a woman who had been accused of witchcraft.



Narrating the incident to Class News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Mohammed Gaddafi, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yussif Tanko, said the police got information that a 35-year-old woman identified as Memunatu Neindoow was under attack over allegations that she was a witch. Police officers were dispatched to visit the village and rescue the victim.





He stated that on arrival, the police met the victim in a burnt thatch house with bruises on her body and surrounded by her assailants.



ASP Tanko indicated that as soon as the team attempted to rescue her, there was a sudden blackout, followed by firing of AK47 rifles amidst throwing of stones.



He said the team quickly made their way to their vehicle to leave the community but on their way, the road was blocked with logs and stones. He added that when the officers tried to remove the hurdles, the residents accosted them with stones and fired AK47 rifles at their vehicle.





He said the police team escaped with broken windscreens, broken rear windshield and broken side glasses.



“When they left the community, they realised that in the heat, one of their men had been left in the community, so they quickly mobilised and sent men there and he was rescued and brought back” he added.



ASP Tanko noted that the case is under investigations and the officers will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.



