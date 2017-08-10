Tamale Ready To Airlift Pilgrims

Pilgrims at the Hajji village in Tamale

All is set for the airlifting of prospective pilgrims for this year’s Hajj from the Tamale International Airport to Saudi Arabia.

During a press briefing, the Deputy Communication Director of the Ghana Hajj Board, Haruna Eliasu, told DAILY GUIDE, that the board is ready to airlift pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

According to him, the first aircraft is expected to take-off by 12pm from the Tamale International Airport.

He indicated that six flights had been scheduled to convey all prospective pilgrims from Tamale, and each flight is expected to transport a little over 500 passengers.

The screening and check-in, which was previously conducted at the Tamale Jubilee Park, has been slated for the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Pilgrims are expected to report at the stadium where they will be taken through all the necessary checks and bused to the Tamale International Airport.

They would later be airlifted to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In all, some thousands of pilgrims are expected to be airlifted to the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to take part in a mini durbar and bid farewell to the pilgrims in their sacred journey to the holy land.

Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, later toured the Tamale Sports Stadium with his team to address the numerous challenges.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale