Tamale Mayor Clean Zongo Community

Musah Superior with Fancy Gadam at Hausa zongo in Tamale

The Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, has organized a clean-up exercise in Hausa Zongo, a suburb of Tamale.

The VGMA Discovery of the Year Award winner Fanny Gadam took part in the clean-up exercise, which was endorsed by the people of Tamale.

Musah Superior has been criticized by many people in Tamale, especially traders, for taking some decisions to ensure discipline in Tamale.

A forthright ago, some traders in the Tamale Metropolis demonstrated against the mayor, describing him as a cannibal and called for his resignation.

However, in the face of the constant threats, insults and slander, the articulate mayor appears unperturbed.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Tamale Mayor, said the demonstrations and ranting of the people would not distract him.

“I am poised to ensure sanity in the city and make sure that Tamale becomes one of the cleanest cities in the country.”

He urged the people of Tamale to regularly clean their surroundings.

Upon assuming office as the Mayor of Tamale, Hon Musah Superior, has embarked on major exercise such as the Tamale Forest swoop with a combined team of military and police which led to the arrest of some seven persons suspected to be drug peddlers.

He also led a team of military and police to destroy the ‘Ashawo’ (Prostitution) market, which was rapidly growing in the regional capital.

Work is currently underway to repair all faulty streetlights in the central business district of Tamale.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale