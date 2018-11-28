Tamale Completes Maltavator II Hunt

Competition brand ambassador Geovani Caleb (in spectacle) with the winners of the day

The thrilling four-week recruitment journey for the Maltavator Challenge Season 2 was climaxed at the Tamale Stadium Annex over the weekend.

The venue was packed with hundreds of hopefuls looking to grab a place in the most sought-after six-person team to represent Ghana at the Pan African Championship to be held in South Africa in 2019.

A fiercely fought competition among over 200 people ended with 10 finalists coming out tops, and they will join 30 other finalists from Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi in the Ghana grand finale slated for January 2019.

An ecstatic winner of the Tamale Challenge, Alhassan Fuseini, is hopeful he will make the Ghana team for the ultimate in South Africa.

“It wasn’t easy but I thank Allah for helping me make it. I know I will perform well in the national challenge with the same determination that brought me this far.”

The national finale of the Malta Guinness Maltavator Challenge will be held at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra among the selected 40 challengers from Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale.

The Brands Manager for Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori, was pleased with the outcome of the recruitment journey.

“The journey to recruit the 40 challengers for the Ghana finale has been exciting and I anticipate an equally thrilling and very competitive final in Accra, come January. I’ll encourage all 40 finalists to put in their best and remind those without passports to begin processing to enable easy travel if they make it to the top six.”

Ghana’s six representatives will battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire for the $20,000 prize money.

